What They Are Saying: Travis Etienne Top RB on Board?

Will former Clemson running back Travis Etienne be a first round pick? Will Etienne be the first running back taken? Where will he land? There are plenty of varying opinions on these questions as we approach the NFL draft.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter with the draft just eight days away.

Highest career rushing grades (CFB):

1. Travis Etienne – 96.7

2. Javonte Williams – 96.3

3. Najee Harris – 96.2

4. Jonathan Taylor – 95.3

5. Kareem Hunt – 95.0 pic.twitter.com/k6uTwBVuHE — PFF (@PFF) April 19, 2021

Clemson RB Travis Etienne on possibly being drafted by the #Jets: “I feel like my game would fit perfectly with the #Jets.” Etienne also says he feels the organization is heading in the right direction and adds he would be excited to run behind Mekhi Becton pic.twitter.com/QQej9M9oN2 — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) April 14, 2021

Most rushing yards after contact in college football since 2019 💥 Jaret Patterson – 1,789

💥 Travis Etienne – 1,687

💥 Chuba Hubbard – 1,632 pic.twitter.com/Ilrr2sGmYR — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 20, 2021

Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft for ESPN has the Jets taking:

2. QB Zach Wilson

23. CB Greg Newsome

34. RB Travis Etienne Hard to argue with those choices. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) April 13, 2021

-Dever trades up for a QB

-DeVonta Smith to the Titans

-Travis Etienne to Miami All that and more in my 3-round NFL mock draft: https://t.co/lxJ4IeBMpd — Top Row Sports (@TopRow_Sports) April 17, 2021

Javonte Williams or Travis Etienne? Which RB is a better investment for an NFL team? Well, the answer is not so straightforward. I looked into each of the backs and contradicted some of the negative narratives about Williams.https://t.co/7SCnhAhDCB pic.twitter.com/P2mKN5FpdL — ACC Content (@ACContent__) April 20, 2021

The Steelers are extremely unpredictable when it comes to the NFL draft. If the reports are true on the Steelers getting a running back early I would imagine they get either Najee Harris or Travis Etienne. #Steelers — Blitzburgh ✨ (@RenegadeBlitz) April 18, 2021

Excited for what's in store, Thank you @paniniamerica for helping me tell my story. #RatedRoookie pic.twitter.com/rzvFECdvXz — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) April 15, 2021

Najee Harris Vs Travis Etienne – Who Would You Take? https://t.co/7OWVN0VKIT — Steelers Depot 🧐 (@Steelersdepot) April 19, 2021

CBS Sports has the #Steelers starting with #Clemson RB Travis Etienne among the team's picks in a seven-round mock draft.https://t.co/csy4MyeK9K pic.twitter.com/HAAxlE5wZu — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) April 20, 2021