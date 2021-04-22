Big news concerning Clemson baseball, softball

Baseball

Clemson Athletics has received approval to increase capacity at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and McWhorter Stadium bringing the capacities to 1,556 and 492, respectively.

Clemson has identified a limited number of standing room only opportunities to accommodate additional fans and is in the process of contacting those who requested tickets before the season.

As was approved in December, Clemson will maintain six feet of social distancing among pods of fans.

Standing room only tickets are available for baseball’s contest against Wake Forest this weekend on ClemsonTigers.com.

