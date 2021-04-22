Big weekend series for Clemson baseball

Clemson returns home to Doug Kingsmore Stadium to host Wake Forest this weekend in a three-game series, which begins on Friday. The Tigers have lost seven straight games, including five straight in the ACC.

If Clemson wants to return to the NCAA Tournament, it has to get things going in the right direction this weekend against the Demon Deacons.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14 ACC) vs. Clemson (15-18, 9-12 ACC)

• Best Ranking – WFU – NR; CU – NR

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), William Qualkinbush (Saturday), Ron Smith (Friday), Pete Yanity (Friday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 137-59-1 (1901-2019)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 69-23-1 (1901-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Ryan Cusick (WFU) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday – RHP Rhett Lowder (WFU) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU)

• Sunday – RHP William Fleming (WFU) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 9-8 record at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this season, lost 8-7 at No. 21 Georgia on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.5 runs per game and hitting .254 with a .406 slugging percentage, .352 on-base percentage and 20 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.95 ERA, .268 opponents’ batting average and 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

WAKE FOREST OVERVIEW

• Wake Forest, who has a 7-8 road record, is led by 12th-year Head Coach Tom Walter.

• The Demon Deacons won 14-8 at Western Carolina on Tuesday. They are hitting .247 and have a 5.40 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Lucas Costello is hitting .319, Brock Wilken is batting .308 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs and Eric Adler has five of the team’s seven saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 12-1 when outhitting its opponent.

• Eleven of Clemson’s last 17 regular-season games are at home, including each of the next seven games.

• Clemson was scheduled to play a three-game series at Wake Forest the day after the 2020 season was halted due to COVID-19.

HALL RETURNS FROM INJURY

• Junior infielder and outfielder Sam Hall missed the first half of the year due to several injuries, but he is back as one of the top hitters.

• He is hitting .412 with a homer, two doubles, two RBIs, five runs, a .500 on-base percentage and a steal in six games (five starts) in 2021.

• In his career, he is hitting .249 with 11 homers, a triple, 18 doubles, 43 RBIs, 89 runs and 41 steals in 107 games (97 starts).

