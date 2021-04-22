Clemson commitment changes his plans

Earlier this week 6-foot-10, 225-pound power forward Ben Middlebrooks committed to the Tigers and announced that he would reclassify and come in with the 2021 class.

Middlebrooks has changed his plans after some discussions with his coaching staff.

Middlebrooks sister, Mackenzy, is a senior on the Clemson women’s tennis team.

Middlebrooks is from Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Tigers beat out schools such as Florida, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss to land his commitment.

 

