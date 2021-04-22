Howard not totally sold on Lawrence, yet

Do not get Desmond Howard wrong. The ESPN college football analyst is a fan of former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. And though Lawrence is supposed to be the first pick in next Thursday’s NFL Draft, Howard feels there is still some things he can work on to get better.

“He’s still not a finished product because he can still throw some balls that sail on him sometimes,” Howard said on the NFL Network’s Path to the Draft on Wednesday. “He’s going to have to correct that at the next level.”

But Howard believes it is not enough to prevent the All-American quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up from being selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence threw for a Clemson record 315.3 yards per game in 2020, which led the ACC. He also completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, while throwing 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also ran for eight more touchdowns and 203 yards.

“Trevor, he can make all the throws. He has prototypical size, maybe a little lean, but when he is on that field, he is surprisingly athletic. He is more athletic than you would think,” Howard said. “The guy can just run the offense. He has been sharp since his freshman season when he took over for Kelly Bryant, won a national championship and he hasn’t looked back. He has thirty-four wins to only two losses, never lost a regular season game, so I think he earned the poll position.”

Lawrence finished his career at Clemson 29-0 as the starting quarterback. He is also just the second Clemson quarterback, and the first since Rodney Williams from 1986-’88, to guide the Tigers to three consecutive ACC Championships.

He threw for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns, while completing just under 67 percent of his career passes (66.7). He also ran for 18 touchdowns and 943 yards. His 108 touchdown responsibilities rank third in Clemson history behind former Clemson quarterbacks Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson.

