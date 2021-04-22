Lawyers on both sides make serious accusations in Watson case

A status hearing took place Thursday at the 113th district court in Houston concerning the 22 sexual assault lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson.

It was an eventful status hearing as 10 of the 22 women appeared at the hearing. Their lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said they wanted to attend the meeting because Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, accused them of lying earlier this week.

However, Hardin did not back down. ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported Hardin’s law firm still doesn’t know who four of the women who filed lawsuits are because there are multiple people with the same name. Hardin asked the court for the social security and driver’s license numbers to confirm identities.

Buzbee fired back by saying Hardin is making evidence destruction allegations to get a headline. Buzbee says Watson has been unsending several of his Instagram messages to his accusers.

The judge said both sides have sent evidence preservation requests and the court will follow through with those requests.

