Swinney ready to once again host nation's best high school camps

Football

By April 22, 2021 9:38 pm

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Football program announce they will host the 2021 Dabo Swinney Football Camps this summer at Clemson University.

This year’s camps will be high school camps only. The 2021 high school camps will be one day non-overnight camps for rising 8-12 graders for the fall of 2021.

Camp sessions will be held on:

Session 1: June 2

Session 2: June 3

Session 3: June 5

Session 4: June 6

Session 5: June 10

Session 6: June 11

To register for Dabo Swinney’s camp, please click on the LINK. 

