What They Are Saying: Will Carman be a Day Two Pick?

There are plenty of varying opinions on where former Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman will go in next week’s NFL draft.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Carman’s draft selection.

Since both Penei Sewell & Rashawn Slater were gone by the #8 pick I decided to trade back and stack picks. D. Brown now has a partner in crime at DT.

OL now is a strength.

CBs now have some DAWGS!

MIKE LB position has been filled.

WR,TE & RB depth upgraded. pic.twitter.com/hXuovUK14f — Kevin Avery (@4MR_KountryKev) April 20, 2021

What happened to Jackson Carman hype?? I LOVE him at guard in a zone scheme pic.twitter.com/DYbLNQC3Up — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) April 19, 2021

With the draft just 10 days out, Here one mock with the top 5 picks for this years draft.

Pick 31. Terrace Marshal JR. WR LSU

Pick 63. Jackson Carman OT Clemson

Pick 94. Tommy Tremble TE ND.

Pick 136. Josh Ball OT Marshall

Pick 144. Ernest Jones LB SC#Chiefs #NFLDraft

-Justin. pic.twitter.com/nLvFiKfRLG — Podcast 15FiftyEight (@15fiftyEight) April 19, 2021

Hot takes for the 2021 #NFLDraft: • Dazz Newsome > Dyami Brown

• Gregory Rousseau still EDGE1

• I’m not taking QB6-QB9 until Day 3

• Jaelon Darden is a top 10 WR

• Jackson Carman is still dang good

• Quincy Roche is a top 5 EDGE Thoughts? — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 21, 2021