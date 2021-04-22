What They Are Saying: Will Carman be a Day Two Pick?

There are plenty of varying opinions on where former Clemson left tackle Jackson Carman will go in next week’s NFL draft.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Carman’s draft selection.
Final @PFF Draft OT Rankings pic.twitter.com/HOP3SVSWnn
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 21, 2021
Since both Penei Sewell & Rashawn Slater were gone by the #8 pick I decided to trade back and stack picks.
D. Brown now has a partner in crime at DT.
OL now is a strength.
CBs now have some DAWGS!
MIKE LB position has been filled.
WR,TE & RB depth upgraded. pic.twitter.com/hXuovUK14f
— Kevin Avery (@4MR_KountryKev) April 20, 2021
What happened to Jackson Carman hype?? I LOVE him at guard in a zone scheme
— Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) April 19, 2021
With the draft just 10 days out, Here one mock with the top 5 picks for this years draft.
Pick 31. Terrace Marshal JR. WR LSU
Pick 63. Jackson Carman OT Clemson
Pick 94. Tommy Tremble TE ND.
Pick 136. Josh Ball OT Marshall
Pick 144. Ernest Jones LB SC#Chiefs #NFLDraft
-Justin. pic.twitter.com/nLvFiKfRLG
— Podcast 15FiftyEight (@15fiftyEight) April 19, 2021
#NFL #MockDraft 3.0 #NFLDraft
10. Patrick Surtian II- #Cowboys
11. Rawshawn Slater- #Giants
12. Micah Parsons- #Eagles
13. Alijah Vera-Tucker- #Chargers
14. Christian Darrisaw- #Vikings
15. Mac Jones- #Patriots
16. Jaycee Horn- #Cardinals
17. Jackson Carman #Raiders
— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 19, 2021
Hot takes for the 2021 #NFLDraft:
• Dazz Newsome > Dyami Brown
• Gregory Rousseau still EDGE1
• I’m not taking QB6-QB9 until Day 3
• Jaelon Darden is a top 10 WR
• Jackson Carman is still dang good
• Quincy Roche is a top 5 EDGE
Thoughts?
— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 21, 2021
There's some impressive movement skills from Carman on tape, especially considering he's 330+. This one is my favorite so far. pic.twitter.com/gd7y2uNfsn
— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 29, 2021
3:1 TB @FantasyCoachJB Alim McNeill, NT 🚨trade🚨
3:2 NYJ @interstategreen Gregory Rousseau, EDGE
3:3 IND @destin_adams14 Brady Christensen, OT 🚨trade🚨
3:4 ATL @GoatHouseNFL Tyson Campbell, CB
3:5 LV @KuhnTristen Jackson Carman, OT 🚨trade🚨
— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) April 18, 2021
Jackson Carman tells @SiriusXMNFL @alexmarvez & me no #NFL team has asked him to play guard. #NFLDraft2021.
— Zig Fracassi (@ZigFracassi) April 18, 2021