Sam Hall gave Clemson an early lead in Game 1 Friday against Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Clemson second baseman doubled down the left field line to lead off the the Tigers’ first. He then stole second base with one out and with two outs, following a James Parker walk, he stole home plate on a double steal attempt.

The stolen base gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead after one inning.