NFL teams better not be sleeping on these two Tigers

It is no secret where former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be going in next Thursday’s NFL Draft. Most people think running back Travis Etienne will be off the big board barely into the second round at worst.

But what about the other three Tigers expected to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, which runs April 29-May 1. Where do people think wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell fall? How about left tackle Jackson Carman?

One draft guru thinks two former Tigers could be steals for whomever picks them in the draft. Rodgers and Carman, who a lot of people think can be Day 2 picks, are two names CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson thinks could be steals of the draft.

Wilson says Rodgers is one of his favorite players in this year’s draft. He likes Rodgers potential and how he can be used as hybrid player at wide receiver and running back.

“So, Amari Rodgers came from Clemson. His dad is (former Tennessee quarterback) Tee Martin, so you know he’s got the athletic ability from his old man there. But he is a slot receiver who plays like a running back when the ball’s in his hands,” Wilson said. “Yes, he took some running back reps at his pro day at Clemson. He is a fun guy to watch. I think, in the slot, in the right system, you can get him the ball on those short routes and let him do the heavy lifting. He’s a YAC machine, so he’s a guy to look out for in the second or third round.”

As for Carman, Wilson says NFL teams like the consistency they have seen from his tape. Though some teams think he could move inside and be a very good left or right guard, there are still some that think he is too good at tackle to pass on.

“When you talk to NFL teams, what they love about Jackson Carman is his consistency. The consistency at the next level is incredibly important when you’re protecting these franchise quarterbacks,” Wilson said. “So that’s something to look forward to in Round 3. Some of these guys can sneak into Round 2 because, as we know, there’s always need for offensive linemen.

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these names end up going on Day 2 at some point turn out to be really, really good NFL players.”

