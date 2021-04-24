What They Are Saying: Up-and-down week for Watson

It was an up-and-down week for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, as he continues to fight the 22 allegations of sexual assault that have been filed against him in civil court.

Watson’s defense team worked hard this past week to set the wheels in motion that the Houston Texans’ quarterback did nothing wrong.

After Watson’s lawyers came out early in the week and said the plaintiffs lied in their statements, they came firing back.

Below is the recounts on Twitter from the week that was in the soap opera that has now become know as the Deshaun Watson lawsuits.

Attorney Rusty Hardin has filed an answer to the 22 lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson that says the Texans quarterback's legal team has "already uncovered evidence that numerous allegations in this onslaught of cases are simply not true or accurate." https://t.co/CV7xvrQCyz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2021

In a statement after the release of Deshaun Watson's answer to the lawsuits filed against him, Rusty Hardin says, "the answer to the question of whether we are saying that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Watson is a resounding yes." — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 19, 2021

In a statement, Tony Buzbee says, “The weak and vague allegations made in Defendant’s [Deshaun Watson] response are demonstrably false.” pic.twitter.com/WFaHrdlO06 — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 19, 2021

According to a source at least 2 of the women who’ve filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have agreed to meet with NFL investigator Lisa Friel via Zoom & additional women involved in the lawsuits agreed to meet w/ HPD. Attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed without further comment — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 19, 2021

The questionable areas of Rusty Hardin's defense of Deshaun Watson, according to Sean Pendergast. https://t.co/AEcxuqIHoT — Houston Press (@HoustonPress) April 21, 2021

Tony Buzbee says 12 of his 22 clients "insist" on attending Thursday's status conference in the lawsuits against Deshaun Watson due to being called liars earlier this week by Watson's lawyer. https://t.co/A1gwE3J8ho — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 22, 2021

A total of 10 women appeared today in court, all with lawsuits against #Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson. Six of them were physically in the courtroom, four appeared by Zoom, according to Tony Buzbee's office. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/BnZOHKgdsI — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) April 22, 2021

Rusty Hardin says his law firm still doesn’t know who four of the women who filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson are because there are multiple people with the same name. Hardin said he is asking for the social security and driver’s license numbers to confirm identities. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 22, 2021

Buzbee says Hardin is making evidence destruction allegations to get a headline. Buzbee says Deshaun Watson has been unsending several of his Instagram messages to his accusers. Judge says both sides have sent evidence preservation requests and court will follow through pic.twitter.com/9MKCYlgQEM — Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) April 22, 2021

Attorney Rusty Hardin, representing Deshaun Watson, says some of the plaintiffs have been destroying and altering evidence, fears it will continue to happen, asks for order from court for preservation of evidence. Buzbee says Hardin is wrong, and he will show that he’s wrong. pic.twitter.com/CqWChvsoY4 — Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) April 22, 2021

