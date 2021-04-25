Tigers get much needed sweep heading into exam week

Clemson head coach Monte Lee spoke to the media following Sunday’s wins over Wake Forest.

The Tigers completed a three-game sweep of Wake Forest thanks to winning both games in Sunday’s doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers won the first game, 6-4, thanks to a walk-off home run from Davis Sharpe and then won the second game, 3-2, following a seventh inning homer from Dylan Brewer.

