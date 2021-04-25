Tigers get much needed sweep heading into exam week

Baseball

April 25, 2021

Clemson head coach Monte Lee spoke to the media following Sunday’s wins over Wake Forest.

The Tigers completed a three-game sweep of Wake Forest thanks to winning both games in Sunday’s doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers won the first game, 6-4, thanks to a walk-off home run from Davis Sharpe and then won the second game, 3-2, following a seventh inning homer from Dylan Brewer.

