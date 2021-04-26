Clemson freshman earns ACC honor

Baseball

By April 26, 2021 2:11 pm

Clemson freshman Mack Anglin was named the ACC’s Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Anglin set career highs for innings pitched (6 1/3 innings) and strikeouts (11) in Clemson’s 5-2 win over Wake Forest on Friday night. The Marengo, Ohio, native allowed just four hits with three walks, and his 11 strikeouts are the most by a Tiger this season. The Demon Deacons’ two fifth-inning runs were both unearned.

For the season, Anglin is 1-2 with a 3.23 ERA, .217 opponents’ batting average and 13 walks against 43 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched over eight appearances (four starts).

Florida State sophomore catcher Mat Nelson was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Player of the Week.

ACC weekly baseball honorees are chosen by a vote of a select media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

