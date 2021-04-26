Clemson wins ACC for its head coach



April 26, 2021

The Clemson men’s golf team won one for the Gipper, if you will.

The Tigers claimed the 2021 ACC Golf Championship in match play Monday by beating Florida State at the Capital City Crabapple Course in Atlanta, Ga.

The Tigers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win the match, 3-2, in a playoff. On the 21st hole, Clemson’s Zack Gordon rolled in a birdie putt to clinch the ACC Championship.

It is a special win for Clemson with head coach Larry Penley retiring at the end of the season. This marks the 10th time in Penley’s storied career he has won an ACC Championship for the Tigers.

photo courtesy Clemson Athletics Communications 

