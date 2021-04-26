Swinney challenges Lane Kiffin

Clemson head football coaches and the Kiffins are known to have butt heads in the past.

Following the Tigers’ 1983 win at NC State, then Clemson coach Danny Ford accused Wolfpack head coach Monte Kiffin of turning Clemson into NCAA investigators for possible recruiting violations. Their postgame handshake was anything but friendly or sportsmanlike.

Now, nearly 40 years later, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Monte’s son, were throwing out jabs on Twitter. However, this time the confrontation was friendly.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin, the women’s basketball coach at Ole Miss, released a tweet Monday of her Facetiming with Swinney. McPhee-McCuin, known as Coach Yo by her friends and colleagues and who was once an assistant women’s basketball coach at Clemson, said in her tweet Swinney challenged Kiffin to a game of one-on-one on the basketball court.

“I told him my money is on you big dawg,” she wrote in her tweet to Kiffin.

Kiffin, never one to back down from a challenge, accepted Swinney’s invite to play a game of one-on-one.

Even former Clemson standout Deandre McDaniel, who now works as a Swinney staffer at Clemson, got into the mix.

You can read the exchanges from all the coaches below. Of course, the only one who cannot tweet is Swinney, who does not own a Twitter account. Or at least one we do not know about.

Hey @Lane_Kiffin my guy Dabo told me to tell you he’ll take you on for a 1 v 1 in Basketball anytime, anyplace! 🤣🤣🤣🤣! I told him my money is on you big dawg! 🔵🔴 @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/BtNqt5wecr — CoachYo (@YolettMcCuin) April 26, 2021

#TeamSwinney Heard Kiffin can hoop but I’m Taking the Smooth ambidextrous Dabo! Lol I’ll literally pay to watch this… 😂😂😂 https://t.co/gDj8NOKOvO — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) April 26, 2021

