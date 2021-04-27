WATCH: Clemson's behind-the-scenes look at a Path to the Draft

Football

April 27, 2021 8:12 pm

Clemson Football’s video team put together a behind-the-scenes look at former Clemson players as they prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Uncommon: Path to the Draft 2021 premièred Tuesday night. The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday in Cleveland.

Watch the movie below.

photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

