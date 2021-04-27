WATCH: Clemson's behind-the-scenes look at a Path to the Draft

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne arguably made up the greatest backfield in ACC history. The two former Clemson stars combined to win three consecutive ACC Player of the Year honors, with Lawrence winning (…)
Clemson offered a South Carolina prospect Tuesday afternoon. The Clemson Insider confirmed the Clemson men’s basketball program offered a scholarship to 6-foot-4 guard Cam Scott of Lexington, S.C. Scott is (…)
Clemson’s Valerie Cagle has been named the ACC Softball Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Cagle is the only player in the league to garner at least four ACC weekly distinctions, (…)
Last week, David Pollack was shaking his head at those who were criticizing Trevor Lawrence. Now the ESPN college football analyst is criticizing Lawrence, sort of. Though he did not directly criticize (…)
On the football field, there are lots of reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars will likely take Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft. The former Clemson quarterback has a (…)
A few years back, Dabo Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, moved into their dream home that is less than a mile from Clemson’s campus. But there is another reason that makes it the perfect home for the (…)
It is understandable why Chez Mellusi decided to place his name in the transfer portal on Monday. There is only one football, and it was going to be really hard for new running backs coach C.J. Spiller to (…)
Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report. Is Clemson hosting a softball regional almost a certainty? Could we see Davis Sharpe back (…)
Clemson Football is sending NFL teams a warning… they might want to draft former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. Rodgers is expected by most of the NFL Draft experts to be a Day 2 pick in the 2021 NFL (…)
Clemson head football coaches and the Kiffins are known to have butt heads in the past. Following the Tigers’ 1983 win at NC State, then Clemson coach Danny Ford accused Wolfpack head coach Monte Kiffin of (…)