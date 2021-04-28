How civil litigation cost Watson

It appeared Deshaun Watson was going to get what he wanted — a first class ticket out of Houston. However, a rash of civil litigation that began six weeks ago made a potential trade for the former Clemson quarterback impractical.

Before 22 women accused Watson of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits, there were several teams interested in trading for the Pro Bowl quarterback. Via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, eight teams had shown interest in a trade for Watson. They were the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers, Broncos, 49ers, Patriots, Bears, and Washington.

