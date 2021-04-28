SC NIL bill headed to Gov. will not help Clemson in short term

Though a South Carolina bill was passed Wednesday for the Governor to sign into law that will eventually help college student-athletes in South Carolina receive compensation for their Name, Image and Likeness, it is not going to help Clemson in the immediate future.

Even if Gov. Henry McMaster signs the bill, the law would not go into effect for a year to see if the NCAA itself or Congress settles the matter first. The bill is proposed to go into law on July 1, 2022.

The bill will allow college athletes the opportunity to engage in NIL opportunities and deals through a third party.

Though Clemson and South Carolina backed the legislation some were hoping to get it passed sooner so schools they compete against for the student-athletes would not have an advantage.

The House passed the bill 103-15 as supporters wanted it out as quickly as possible because Florida’s NIL law goes into effect this summer, while Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi have already passed bills that will go into effect by the beginning of next year.

“We believe this an important piece of legislation that protects our student athletes from unscrupulous conduct and keeps our South Carolina higher education institutions in a competitive environment with peers in other states,” Radakovich said during his testimony last month to a subcommittee of the Senate Education Committee. “All student athletes will have the ability to earn income from their own name image and likeness. Things like endorsements, social media influencer activities are available to all. This would be a legitimate compensation for student athletes NIL activities and not an inducement to attend a certain school or for on field performance.”

There are already eight states—Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Colorado, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey and Michigan—who have passed similar laws.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!