Top 100 OL Heading to Clemson

April 28, 2021 11:25 am

By |

One of the nation’s top 2023 offensive linemen took to Twitter Wednesday to announce an upcoming unofficial visit to Clemson.

It will be the second visit by Payton Kirkland to Clemson in two months for the huge offensive lineman who was in Death Valley for the Orange & White Spring Game.

“It was a great trip,” Kirkland told The Clemson Insider. “It was a great environment. It was pretty active out there. For the amount of people that were there, it was pretty loud. I kind of want to see what it looks like with a full crowd in there.”

The 6-foot-5, 330 pound Payton Kirkland will be visiting the Tigers in early June. Kirkland attends Dr. Phillips High in Orlando, Fla.

