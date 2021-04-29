Clemson takes another step towards being 'Quarterback U'

Prior to 2017, Clemson had just one quarterback taken in the first round of an NFL Draft. That was legendary quarterback Steve Fuller, who selected No. 23 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1979 draft.

However, with Lawrence’s No. 1 overall selection by Jacksonville on Thursday, coupled with Houston taking Deshaun Watson with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 draft, the Tigers have now had two top 12 selections in the last five drafts.

To add to the argument, some already believe D.J. Uiagalelei has an opportunity to be the next No. 1 overall pick or a first-round draft choice himself when he likely enters the draft following the 2022 season.

Granted, Lawrence has still has to prove himself at the NFL level, but many people expect he will. Uiagalelei has started just two games at Clemson, but his ceiling is extremely high.

Watson led the NFL is passing yards last season and has earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections. Though he is about to start his fifth season in the league, Watson is already considered to be one the top 5 quarterbacks in the league.

Remember, the NFL only has 32 starting quarterbacks, and now two come from Clemson and another is on the way.

