Could Watson be traded today?

Today is supposed to be about Trevor Lawrence and how he is going to make Clemson history tonight.

Lawrence is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars when the 2021 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. If this holds true, the former Clemson quarterback will be the first Clemson Tiger in history to be picked first overall in an NFL Draft.

However, speculation emerged Wednesday night another former Clemson quarterback could be making headlines today.

Pro Football Talk (NBC Sports) reports the silence from the lawyers in Watson’s sexual misconduct lawsuits means an attempt to settle the cases is being made and if the lawyers can settle things soon, Watson could be on the trading blocks as early as tonight. They also report there are still a few teams who might make a trade for Watson tonight if indeed this is the case.

Read more below.

If the silence from the lawyers means an attempt is being made to settle the cases against Deshaun Watson, and if the lawyers can settle the cases soon, which teams would try to trade for him? https://t.co/kdfZyiEZ0g — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks