Etienne, Lawrence are teaming up once again

Clemson fans are hoping former running back Travis Etienne will get the opportunity to possibly team up with quarterback Trevor Lawrence again in the backfield, as the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight in Cleveland.

But the two former Tigers will teammate up again when it comes to who they are endorsing. Etienne announced on social media he has signed with Adidas. Lawrence signed with the major athletic shoe and apparel company last week.

Watch Etienne’s announcement video below.