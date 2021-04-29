Etienne, Lawrence are teaming up once again

Etienne, Lawrence are teaming up once again

Football

Etienne, Lawrence are teaming up once again

By April 29, 2021 11:38 am

By |

Clemson fans are hoping former running back Travis Etienne will get the opportunity to possibly team up with quarterback Trevor Lawrence again in the backfield, as the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off tonight in Cleveland.

But the two former Tigers will teammate up again when it comes to who they are endorsing. Etienne announced on social media he has signed with Adidas. Lawrence signed with the major athletic shoe and apparel company last week.

Watch Etienne’s announcement video below.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Today is supposed to be about Trevor Lawrence and how he is going to make Clemson history tonight. Lawrence is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars when the 2021 NFL Draft begins (…)

22hr

The NCAA made a big decision. The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to give President Mark Emmert a two-year contract extension through 2025, according to the Associated Press. Emmert’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home