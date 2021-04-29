Florida amendment helps Clemson, upsets Sunshine state players, coaches

On Wednesday, the state of South Carolina passed a Name, Image and Likeness bill that now waits for the Governor to sign into law.

The new bill will eventually help college student-athletes in South Carolina receive compensation for their Name, Image and Likeness, but it is not going to help Clemson in the immediate future.

Even if Gov. Henry McMaster signs the bill, the law would not go into effect for a year to see if the NCAA itself or Congress settles the matter first. The bill is proposed to go into law on July 1, 2022.

Though Clemson and South Carolina backed the legislation some were hoping to get it passed sooner so schools they compete against for the student-athletes would not have an advantage.

The House passed the bill 103-15 as supporters wanted it out as quickly as possible because Florida’s NIL law was supposed to go into effect this summer. However, the state of Florida senate passed a bill Wednesday night that included an 11th hour amendment that would delay college athletes being able to sign endorsements by a year.

Florida’s new bill was originally supposed to go into law on July 1, 2021. Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton took to Twitter on Thursday to show his displeasure for the amendment.

Milton is not the only Florida resident that is not happy with this news. Below is Milton’s tweet as well as the two head coaches from the other major Florida schools.

Are we serious right now?? That little black line in a bill with more than 70 pages to continue to screw all these athletes?? Make it make sense. #NotNCAAProperty pic.twitter.com/aCDFmpUmzR — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) April 29, 2021

Florida's senate passed a bill last night that included an 11th hour amendment that would delay college athletes being able to sign endorsements by a year. Milton is high on the list of seniors who stand to lose the most if the governor signs last night's bill. https://t.co/TeGA96jpSj — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) April 29, 2021

.@GovRonDeSantis was on the forefront of NIL legislation. He can protect the bill he has championed for the last few years. #Veto pic.twitter.com/otHSgpdvdL — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) April 29, 2021

The state of Florida needs to enact NIL legislation in 2021, as was originally planned. We need to do what’s best for our student-athletes. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) April 29, 2021