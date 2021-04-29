Kiper's final words on where former Tigers fall in NFL Draft

One day before the 2021 NFL Draft and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., released his final Big Board and position rankings.

Where do the five former Clemson players fall in Kiper’s Top 150 prospects and best 500 rankings?

No surprise, quarterback Trevor Lawrence sits at the top of Kiper’s Big Board The former Clemson star is presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars when the NFL Draft kicks off today at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

“Lawrence has been my top-ranked prospect since last May, and he has one of the highest grades I have ever given a quarterback. He can be a superstar,” Kiper writes.

Kiper pointed out Lawrence was 4-2 in his Clemson career against top 5 teams. He averaged 314.8 yards with 12 touchdown passes to two interceptions in those six games.

Running back Travis Etienne is No. 30 on Kiper’s board and second when it comes to all running backs in the draft. He has Alabama’s Najee Harris ranked one spot above Etienne at No. 29.

“Etienne is a home-run hitter whose 588 receiving yards last season ranked second among FBS running backs,” Kiper said. “The Clemson offensive line underwhelmed last season, but Etienne did not miss a beat. He is a three-down back.”

Etienne’s 78 career touchdowns from scrimmage are tied for the fourth most in the history of college football.

Wide receiver Amari Rodgers, who caught 181 passes and started 37 games in his Clemson career, is ranked No. 42 overall according to Kiper and the 11th best receiver in the draft.

“Rodgers is one of the best slot targets in this class” he said. “He looks like a running back with the ball in his hands. He makes tough catches over the middle look easy.”

Left tackle Jackson Carman just missed the top 100. Kiper ranks Jackson as the 102 best overall player and the 13th best tackle.

Wide receiver Cornell Powell did not make Kiper’s top 150, but he is ranked as the No. 29 best receiver on his big board.

My top 150 prospects overall for the 2021 class, plus nearly 500 ranked by position https://t.co/MidWUimre5 — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 28, 2021

