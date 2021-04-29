WATCH: Swinney has heartfelt message for Lawrence

Football

By April 29, 2021 8:57 pm

After former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the official Twitter account of Clemson Football shared a video with head coach Dabo Swinney delivering a heartfelt message to Lawrence.

Watch Swinney congratulate Lawrence for becoming the first No. 1 overall pick in school history in this great video:

