WATCH: Swinney has heartfelt message for Lawrence

After former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the official Twitter account of Clemson Football shared a video with head coach Dabo Swinney delivering a heartfelt message to Lawrence.

Watch Swinney congratulate Lawrence for becoming the first No. 1 overall pick in school history in this great video:

To: @Trevorlawrencee From: Coach Swinney and all of us in the #ClemsonFamily "Love ya, man." 🧡💜 2021 #NFLDraft April 29 – May 1 on NFLN pic.twitter.com/CdWSkc129U — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2021

