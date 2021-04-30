Lawrence: ‘It’s pretty surreal’

Growing up, even Trevor Lawrence never dreamt of being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

So when the Jacksonville Jaguars made the former Clemson quarterback the first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night, it was an unbelievable moment for Lawrence.

Lawrence spoke with ESPN reporter Marty Smith during ABC’s coverage of the draft shortly after becoming the first name off the board.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Lawrence said. “Obviously this has been like the dream for the past few years, and like I’ve said before, I didn’t even dream this as a kid. So, really special, and just having all the people that I care about here and watching, it’s really hard to explain honestly. I was super nervous before, and just so excited to be a part of the Jacksonville community.”

Lawrence expressed his appreciation to Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn and the organization, and had a message for the fans as he becomes the new face of their franchise.

“Thank you Mr. Kahn, the whole Jaguars coaching staff, management,” Lawrence said during his interview with Smith. “Thank you guys so much for trusting in me, and the fans – I’m super excited to come down to Jacksonville and play for you guys, and I just can’t wait to go to work.”

Being the No. 1 overall pick and the player tasked with turning things around in Jacksonville is a lot of weight for Lawrence to carry, but he credited Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and those closest to him for helping him handle the expectations and burden.

“It’s not always easy. Sometimes it’s heavy,” Lawrence said to Smith. “But I think just surrounding yourself with good people, that’s something that I’ve always tried to do. I’ve learned a lot here in Clemson obviously about becoming a man and a leader and all those things, under Coach Swinney especially, and really just so thankful for my family and my friends and the people that are around me every day. It’s kind of who keeps me grounded. It’s just super special to have them all be a part of it.”

