Lawrence was ‘not expecting’ Etienne to be picked by Jags

After spending a couple of hours hanging out with friends and family members after being selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Trevor Lawrence made his way over to the television and started to pay a little more attention to what was going on with the draft.

Why?

His new team was scheduled to pick again in the first round at No. 25 and Lawrence was anxious to see who was going to join him in Jacksonville. What happened next, the former Clemson quarterback was not expecting at all.

Neither was anyone else.

The Jaguars made NFL history when they selected Lawrence’s Clemson teammate, running back Travis Etienne, with the 25th overall pick.

“I was honestly, not expecting it at all,” Lawrence said during his introductory press conference in Jacksonville on Friday. “We had been celebrating, hanging out, taking pictures and doing everything. So, we were not really watching the draft and then we knew we were picking at twenty-five.

“So, we started to watch it around (pick) twenty. I had no idea who we were going to take and then I got a text right before it went on TV, ‘We are picking Travis.’ I was like, ‘I did not even know we were going to take a running back.’ It was awesome.”

It was awesome because Lawrence and Etienne made NFL history as a result. The selections made Lawrence and Etienne the first quarterback/running back duo selected from the same school by the same team in the first round of the Common Draft era, which began in 1967.

“I did have it in the back of my mind that I might have a chance to reunite with Trev,” Etienne said. “For it to come full circle, I’m just happy, excited and blessed. Being his teammate for three years, we’ve really built that camaraderie. I don’t have to work on getting to know somebody else.

“I know Trev inside and out. It will be a great feeling. We’re going out there with the same common goal, so there will be great things to happen on that field.”

Etienne said Lawrence texted him shortly after the selection late Thursday.

“He was like, ‘Let’s go, man,’” Etienne said. “We’re ready to get together and keep improving what we’ve done so far. We’re just both excited to get a chance to play with each other. It’s a great blessing and we’re ready to get to work, honestly. I just can’t wait to get down there, honestly.”

At Clemson, Lawrence and Etienne teamed up to help the Tigers win the 2018 National Championship. They never lost a regular season game together (28-0), while they both earned each of the last three ACC Player of the Year honors. Lawrence was the 2020 Player of the Year, while Etienne won the honor in 2018 and 2019.

They also helped the Tigers win three ACC Championships, while setting Clemson, ACC and NCAA records along the way.

“So, like I said, it just makes it special. I got someone to come with me from Clemson and it is just awesome,” Lawrence said.