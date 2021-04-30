Photo Gallery: Lawrence arrives in Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence arrived in Jacksonville just before noon on Friday.

Lawrence and his wife Marissa were greeted by students from Long Branch Elementary School at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the former Clemson quarterback first overall in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. Lawrence is the first Clemson football player taken with the first overall pick in an NFL Draft.

