Tigers proudly display their new jerseys

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne arrived at their new stadium in Jacksonville on Friday.

The two former Tigers were formally introduced by the Jaguars during a press conference after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Check out the photo below from Clemson Football of Etienne and Lawrence proudly displaying their new NFL jerseys:

Just a couple Clemson Tigers living out their NFL dreams! (📸 NFL / Logan Bowles) pic.twitter.com/c0sdXOcxhy — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2021

