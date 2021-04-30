Tigers proudly display their new jerseys

Tigers proudly display their new jerseys

Football

Tigers proudly display their new jerseys

By April 30, 2021 4:58 pm

By |

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne arrived at their new stadium in Jacksonville on Friday.

The two former Tigers were formally introduced by the Jaguars during a press conference after being selected by the team in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Check out the photo below from Clemson Football of Etienne and Lawrence proudly displaying their new NFL jerseys:

–Photo for this article courtesy of Clemson Football

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Growing up, even Trevor Lawrence never dreamt of being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. So when the Jacksonville Jaguars made the former Clemson quarterback the first selection in the 2021 NFL (…)

6hr

It didn’t take long for Trevor Lawrence to start breaking NFL records. Less than 24 hours after being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home