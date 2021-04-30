WATCH: Special moment between Swinney and Lawrence's family

Thursday night was a special moment at Trevor Lawrence’s house.

The Clemson Insider was able to obtain an exclusive video that captured Lawrence, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his family just moments after the former Tiger received a call from Jacksonville, who took Lawrence as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Watch this short video clip below.

