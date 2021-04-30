WATCH: 'Travis Etienne, you most definitely left no doubt'

Football

April 30, 2021

The official Twitter account of Clemson Football shared a nice video on Friday of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott congratulating Travis Etienne.

The former Clemson running back was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Watch Elliott’s message to Etienne in the video below:

