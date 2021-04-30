WATCH: 'Travis Etienne, you most definitely left no doubt'

The official Twitter account of Clemson Football shared a nice video on Friday of offensive coordinator Tony Elliott congratulating Travis Etienne.

The former Clemson running back was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Watch Elliott’s message to Etienne in the video below:

Travis Etienne most certainly left no doubt! Go be great, @swaggy_t pic.twitter.com/D3kOOobhvN — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks