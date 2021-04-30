What Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard said about Lawrence to Jacksonville

Members of the ESPN College GameDay crew discussed Trevor Lawrence during ABC’s coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night after the former Clemson quarterback was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick.

Here is what ESPN college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard had to say about Lawrence and what he’ll bring to the table for the Jaguars following his legendary career as a Tiger:

Herbstreit: “He’s one of those guys that kind of checks all the boxes … He brings a lot (to the Jaguars). Let’s call him 6-6, 213 pounds. He’s not a long delivery guy. He’s compact, twitchy and explosive, which is incredibly rare when it comes to a big long quarterback. The way he throws and also how he has the ability to create … This is I think the part that’s going to help him in Jacksonville – familiarity with the RPO game. They’re going to put him in that spot – run-pass option. He ran it a lot at Clemson and he’ll continue to run that in Jacksonville. And I think this is the area he improved the most from his freshman year to his last year – the progression, working through them, accuracy, not only midrange but downfield. And I think he now comes out, after three years of starting, and I think now you can kind of see that he’s a complete prospect coming out and getting ready to kind of take that next step.”

Added Herbstreit: “52-2 in high school. This guy started as a 14-year-old high school freshman on a varsity field in Georgia, and he goes to Clemson, wins a national championship. He’s a winning quarterback, and that’s how you change a culture – winning coach, winning quarterback, and we talked about these intangibles. Teammates are going to love him. The training staff, the team doctors, the secretaries. He’s that guy. Everybody will kind of fall in line with what he can bring to the table.”

Howard: “Every now and then we have this high school recruit who’s a five-star, all-world guy, and you start to look at him and you say, ‘OK, is he really going to live up to the hype?’ I tell you what, I was skeptical initially, but Trevor Lawrence, he surpassed my expectations, man. And like Maria (Taylor) said, off the field, on the field, he’s a tremendous leader. The guy just came in and answered the call as a true freshman. He deserves the spot that he’s in tonight.”

Added Howard: “I was really impressed with Trevor when we watched him play Georgia Tech a couple of years ago. He threw a pick and you thought the interception was going to turn into a pick-six, and then he turns on the jets. He did not give up on the play and actually walked the defensive back down, knocked him out of bounds inside the 5-yard line, and they didn’t even score. That showed me something special and unique. Not only is he an athletic quarterback, he has speed, but he also has a lot of determination out there. He never gives up on a play.”

