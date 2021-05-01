Clemson makes the cut for nation’s No. 1 safety

Clemson has made the cut for the nation’s top-ranked safety.

Four-star Xavier Nwankpa from Southeast Polk High School (Pleasant Hill, Iowa) further narrowed down his top schools list Saturday, dropping a top seven featuring Clemson as well as Arizona State, Iowa, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Nwankpa (6-3, 190) is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports, which also considers him the No. 1 prospect from Iowa and No. 13 overall prospect nationally.

Nwankpa was previously working with a top 12, which he released on New Year’s Day, comprised of Clemson along with Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Wisconsin.

Clemson extended an offer to Nwankpa last November and hopes to get him on campus this summer.

