Former Clemson O-lineman signs with Bears

A former Clemson offensive lineman is getting his shot in the NFL.

Gage Cervenka, who played for the Tigers from 2016-’19, reportedly signed with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. He covered the Houston Texans and the NFL for the Houston Chronicle.

Cervenka went undrafted last year.

Chicago Bears signing former Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka, who went undrafted last year, and agreed to terms today — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2021

Cervenka was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2019. He played 768 snaps in 15 games, all starts. He helped Clemson finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and fifth in total offense (school-record 528.7 yards per game). He was voted as a permanent team captain after the regular season.

The guard also helped the Clemson offense that ranked 10th nationally at running the football (252.9 yds/game) and led the nation in yards per carry (6.5). The Tigers also allowed just 13 sacks, which ranked sixth nationally and led the ACC in tackles for loss allowed with just 59.

Cervenka finished his career at Clemson with 1,749 snaps over 46 career games, including 23 starts. One of the strongest players in program history, setting the program position record for bench press reps at 225 pounds (44). He received a 99 rating in ESPN’s PlayStation Player Impact rating for the 2018 season, the highest in the nation,

After he redshirted as a defensive tackle, he switched to offensive line in August 2016. Cervenka served as the backup center during the entire 2017 season before earning a starting role at guard (and one at center) in 2018. Clemson posted a 29-1 record in his two seasons as a starter.

