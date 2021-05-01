Rodgers gets endorsement from one of the best

Football

May 1, 2021

Former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers picked up a good endorsement following his third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft from one of the best to have done it.

Former Cincinnati Bengals great, Chad Johnson, tweeted that “Amari Rodgers is the real deal,” following Rodgers being picked at No. 85 overall by the Green Bay Packers Friday night.

Johnson was a three-time first-team All-Pro receiver for the Bengals and played 12 seasons in the NFL, including 10 seasons with the Bengals.

