Simmons is ready to settle score with first-round pick

By May 1, 2021 2:52 pm

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons took to Instagram Friday to congratulate his former Tiger teammate, Travis Etienne, on being selected No. 25 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Simmons let his old teammate know he was out on the track working on his speed and he noticed how he and his Arizona Cardinals play Jacksonville next year and how he and Etienne can now finally settle the debate on who is the fastest on the field.

Simmons and Etienne have gone back and forth since the 2019 season on who is the fastest player.

