WATCH: Emotional moment when Rodgers got the call

May 1, 2021 10:39 am

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers was selected No. 85 overall Friday night in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Clemson Football’s Instagram account shares the emotional moment when the Green Bay Packers called the All-ACC wideout to tell him they were about to pick him with the 85th overall pick.

