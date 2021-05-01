What They Are Saying: Powell drafted by the Chiefs

Cornell Powell became the fifth Clemson Tiger selected in the 2021 NFL Draft when he heard his name called on Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the former Clemson wide receiver in the fifth round with the No. 181 overall pick.

Check out what some on Twitter are saying about Powell to the Chiefs:

With the 181st pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, we've selected @CornellPowell17! pic.twitter.com/2CkLk27GCf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2021

With the 181st overall pick (5th round) the Kansas City Chiefs select former Clemson WR Cornell Powell.

Powell goes from catching passes from Trevor Lawrence to Patrick Mahomes, not too bad.@WSPA7 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) May 1, 2021

After battling through a stacked WR corps throughout his career at Clemson, Cornell Powell ends up getting drafted in the same round (fifth) and into the same division (AFC West) as former Clemson teammate Hunter Renfrow, who was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) May 1, 2021

Cornell Powell seems like the kind of WR who Mahomes can just throw it up to. Big frame, strong kid. Back shoulder all day. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) May 1, 2021

Chiefs select Clemon WR Cornell Powell with the 181st overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 204 Powell totaled 93 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 TDs in college. He clocked a 4.47 time in the 40-yard dash during his pro day workout. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) May 1, 2021

cornell powell to the chiefs is very interesting. my comp for him was sammy watkins, stylistically pic.twitter.com/aptIg75HtS — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) May 1, 2021

The #Chiefs are a little thinner at WR than you might think. They just took a legitimate sleeper in the 5th round in Clemson's Cornell Powell. Here's @gregcosell on him. pic.twitter.com/OYrhhipak1 — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) May 1, 2021

Why Cornell Powell could succeed for the #Chiefs – “a strength is to acquire and remember information. This he may need fewer reps to learn plays and skills, and he will recall them appropriately when needed” @ScottGoldmanPhD @The33rdTeamFB https://t.co/kh36DYVnYg — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) May 1, 2021

Nothing like seeing patience and effort get rewarded. Proud of you @CornellPowell17 ##WRU https://t.co/UZNuEBYaN9 — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) May 1, 2021

. @CornellPowell17 takes in the moment with his mother & fiancé. Congratulations from the entire #ClemsonFamily 🧡 pic.twitter.com/96C0GA1X5m — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 1, 2021

So proud of you @CornellPowell17!

Thank you for your perseverance and grit to stick it out, stay focused & prepared, and perform when it mattered most. The best is yet to come for you! — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 1, 2021

@CornellPowell17 LETS GOOOO! So happy for you bro! 🖤🤞🏾 Chiefs got a great one! — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) May 1, 2021

Congrats to @arodgers_3 & @CornellPowell17 on being selected in the #2021NFLDraft! Phenomenal players and men that will make an impact for their franchises and community. That’s TWO MORE WRs drafted @ClemsonFB family! The tradition continues! pic.twitter.com/GCumV3OUhN — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 1, 2021

