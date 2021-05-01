What They Are Saying: Powell drafted by the Chiefs

What They Are Saying: Powell drafted by the Chiefs

Football

What They Are Saying: Powell drafted by the Chiefs

By May 1, 2021 6:02 pm

By |

Cornell Powell became the fifth Clemson Tiger selected in the 2021 NFL Draft when he heard his name called on Saturday.

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the former Clemson wide receiver in the fifth round with the No. 181 overall pick.

Check out what some on Twitter are saying about Powell to the Chiefs:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

Prior to 2020, Cornell Powell had not started a game at Clemson. He never caught more than 15 passes in a season and had no more than 122 yards. He had just three career touchdowns, though he played in 42 (…)

7hr

The oddsmakers have set odds for a couple of the NFL’s newly drafted quarterbacks, including Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has an over-under of passing (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home