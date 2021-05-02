Bart Boatwright's Senior Day Photo Gallery

Bart Boatwright's Senior Day Photo Gallery

Baseball

Bart Boatwright's Senior Day Photo Gallery

By May 2, 2021 9:51 pm

By |

Clemson celebrated Senior Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday before sweeping Louisville.

Check out the emotional moments in Bart Boatwright’s Senior Day Photo Gallery.

, , , , Baseball, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

The top-seeded Clemson men’s soccer team scored two goals in the second half of its match against American University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Winston-Salem, N.C., to (…)

8hr

It’s always special for an NFL Draft prospect when they hear their name called and see their dream of playing professional football come true on draft day. But for former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson (…)

8hr

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there could be some disappointing news for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. Prior to the start of Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, Schefter said, “There are people in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home