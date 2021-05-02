Clemson sends TCI statement on allegations against Brownell

The Clemson Insider reached out to some of our Clemson sources this weekend to learn more about the situation involving Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell and a former walk-on player.

It was brought to our attention over the weekend that the father of O’Neil McBride was upset with how Clemson handled an incident in which he alleges Brownell used abusive language to his son. McBride’s father, Mark, posted the alleged comment on Facebook, a comment that Brownell allegedly said following ACC Tournament practice on March 9.

Our sources told us Clemson has taken this situation serious and they did investigate the matter. What we learned is a Clemson administrator spoke with Mark McBride, the father, after Clemson returned from the NCAA Basketball Tournament, but the administrator was not Dan Radakovich. We were told this is normal protocol in these situations.

Also, we learned, two Clemson administrators have since spoke to O’Neil McBride, plus Brownell. At that time McBride told Brownell he was leaving the team.

TCI reached out to Clemson on Sunday for a comment and here is what was provided to us in a statement from the athletic department.

“Athletics administrators were made aware of an interaction that took place in early March between Coach Brownell and members of the team. While no formal complaint was filed by any member of the program, Clemson Athletic Administration took the matter seriously, spoke with the parent and met with Coach Brownell and the student-athlete. The matter is considered resolved.”

