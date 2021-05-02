Clemson sends TCI statement on allegations against Brownell

Clemson sends TCI statement on allegations against Brownell

Basketball

Clemson sends TCI statement on allegations against Brownell

By May 2, 2021 8:44 pm

By |

The Clemson Insider reached out to some of our Clemson sources this weekend to learn more about the situation involving Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell and a former walk-on player.

It was brought to our attention over the weekend that the father of O’Neil McBride was upset with how Clemson handled an incident in which he alleges Brownell used abusive language to his son. McBride’s father, Mark, posted the alleged comment on Facebook, a comment that Brownell allegedly said following ACC Tournament practice on March 9.       

Our sources told us Clemson has taken this situation serious and they did investigate the matter. What we learned is a Clemson administrator spoke with Mark McBride, the father, after Clemson returned from the NCAA Basketball Tournament, but the administrator was not Dan Radakovich. We were told this is normal protocol in these situations.

Also, we learned, two Clemson administrators have since spoke to O’Neil McBride, plus Brownell. At that time McBride told Brownell he was leaving the team.

TCI reached out to Clemson on Sunday for a comment and here is what was provided to us in a statement from the athletic department.

“Athletics administrators were made aware of an interaction that took place in early March between Coach Brownell and members of the team. While no formal complaint was filed by any member of the program, Clemson Athletic Administration took the matter seriously, spoke with the parent and met with Coach Brownell and the student-athlete. The matter is considered resolved.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

The top-seeded Clemson men’s soccer team scored two goals in the second half of its match against American University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Winston-Salem, N.C., to (…)

8hr

It’s always special for an NFL Draft prospect when they hear their name called and see their dream of playing professional football come true on draft day. But for former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson (…)

8hr

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there could be some disappointing news for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. Prior to the start of Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, Schefter said, “There are people in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home