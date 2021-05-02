Lee challenges Tigers to make history

Prior to Sunday’s game against No. 4 Louisville, Clemson head coach Monte Lee challenged his ballclub to make history.

Since the Cardinals started playing ACC competition back in 2015, no ACC team had swept them in a weekend series. So, Lee told his players about it before they took the field and they took his challenge to heart.

The Tigers completed the three-game sweep of Louisville with a 15-5 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Davis Sharpe hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning as part of a five-run first inning.

Caden Grice finished his spectacular weekend with a 4-for-4 effort in Game 3, including two more RBIs. He finished the weekend with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

Clemson recorded a season-high 18 hits in the win.