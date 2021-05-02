Tigers advance to third round

The top-seeded Clemson men’s soccer team scored two goals in the second half of its match against American University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Winston-Salem, N.C., to advance to the Round of 16 with a 2-1 victory.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime after allowing an early goal, the Tigers drew even at the 52-minute mark when Moha Seye found the back of the net. It marked Seye’s 25th collegiate point.

Clemson then converted a penalty kick at the 62-minute mark, with James Brighton stepping up to the penalty spot and slotting home the ball to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

During the match, George Marks became 14th all-time at Clemson in career saves after making one save against American, raising his career total to 107.

Clemson improved to 14-3-2 during the 2020-21 season while improving to 55-28-5 all time in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will now advance to their fifth NCAA Sweet Sixteen under head coach Mike Noonan, who improved to 8-4-4 at Clemson in NCAA Tournament matches.

–photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

