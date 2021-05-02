WATCH: Trevor Lawrence interview with ESPN's Marty Smith

Football

May 2, 2021

After becoming the first No. 1 overall draft choice in Clemson history when the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night, Trevor Lawrence sat down for an interview with ESPN reporter Marty Smith to discuss a variety of topics.

You can watch Smith’s interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new franchise quarterback below:

