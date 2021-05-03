Grice named ACC Player of the Week

Latest
Clemson adds future football opponent
Clemson Football announced on Twitter Monday afternoon it added an opponent to its 2026 Football schedule. The Tigers added Georgia Southern to their non-conference slate. The Eagles will fill up (…)
Big-time Alabama lineman excited for upcoming Clemson visit
Clemson will welcome a big-time offensive line prospect from Alabama back to campus next month. Four-star interior lineman Bradyn Joiner, a class of 2023 recruit, told The Clemson Insider he plans to visit (…)
Meyer admits shocking claim about Etienne pick
It is not often a college or an NFL coach talks about the one that got away. In fact, it almost never happens. However, that is exactly what Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer did during his Saturday press (…)
Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers complete historic sweep of Louisville
Clemson’s baseball team completed something on Sunday few thought they could do when its weekend series with No. 4 Louisville began on Friday. They completed a three-game sweep. It marked the first time in (…)
This year’s draft gives Swinney more ammunition to keep players at Clemson
In 2009, C.J. Spiller shocked everyone when he decided to return to Clemson for his senior year. At the time, some questioned whether he made the right move. As we later found out, he did. Spiller went on to (…)
Powell ready to bring ‘Clemson mindset’ to Kansas City
During his five years at Clemson, Cornell Powell played with a half dozen current NFL wide receivers, including Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Ray-Ray McCloud, Deon Cain, Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers. (…)
Bart Boatwright's Senior Day Photo Gallery
Clemson celebrated Senior Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday before sweeping Louisville. Check out the emotional moments in Bart Boatwright’s Senior Day Photo Gallery.
Clemson sends TCI statement on allegations against Brownell
The Clemson Insider reached out to some of our Clemson sources this weekend to learn more about the situation involving Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell and a former walk-on player. It was (…)
‘Amazing ride’ at Clemson prepared Rodgers for NFL
Coming out of Knoxville Catholic High School in Tennessee as a four-star recruit back in 2017, there was one main reason why Amari Rodgers decided to take his talents to Clemson and play for Dabo (…)
Lee challenges Tigers to make history
Prior to Sunday’s game against No. 4 Louisville, Clemson head coach Monte Lee challenged his ballclub to make history. Since the Cardinals started playing ACC competition back in 2015, no ACC team had swept (…)