Radakovich shares updated plans for stadium upgrades with TCI

On October 11, 2019, Clemson University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Phase 1 for upgrades to Memorial Stadium, which included an increase to stadium capacity by 1,850 seats, renovations for a new video board, which will measure 126 feet wide and 57 feet tall, as well as a new club level to the WestZone and renovations to the team’s locker room.

However, when the pandemic hit in the March of 2020, those plans changed. On Monday, Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich told The Clemson Insider that Clemson Athletics is in the process of looking at these priorities in a phase process, as opposed to doing it all together.

Radakovich said the WestZone concourse club, the scoreboard and the new sound system are the first things they will look to upgrade with the new renovations.

“They have probably risen to the top of things that we want to get done in a very early phase,” he said. “Some of the other things, parking Lot 5, the area underneath, the locker room area and the eastside stands, those may come a little bit later.

“But we are working on that phasing right now and seeing if those things kind of come together.”

Radakovich says the athletic department will discuss these plans with the BOT this coming July at the board’s next quarterly meeting.

“We hope to have some direction and a road map at that point and time,” he said.

Before COVID-19 changed everything, construction would have begun following the 2020 football season and would have been completed before the Tigers’ home opener this fall.

The overall project was expected to cost $68.7 million.

The last major upgrade to Memorial Stadium came in 2015 when the school added the current video boards and ribbon boards as well as upgraded the President’s box, club seating and the press box areas.

Clemson spent more than $95 million on Memorial Stadium improvements from 2004-2015.

When Memorial Stadium opened its gates in 1942, it could seat 20,000 fans at the time. By 1960, Clemson increased its seating to 53,000 with the addition of west end zone seating. When it added the south upper deck in 1977, attendance increased to 68,000.

Death Valley has held more than 80,000 fans since 1983 when the north upper deck was added. Clemson’s official capacity will increase from 81,500 to 83,350.

