Clemson player comes to Brownell's defense

Former Clemson star comes to the aid of Clemson’s men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell.

All-ACC Forward Aamir Simms, who will graduate from Clemson on Thursday, took to Twitter Tuesday and thanked his head coach for all he has done for him. He also defended is coach, who has come under scrutiny this past week when a parent of a former players attacked his character.

Regardless of how others feel about you I know the person you are and the values and principles you represent 💯 one of the most misunderstood coaches in our league at times and I want to personally thank you for the opportunity to play at the highest level! With much love- EARL — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) May 5, 2021

This past weekend we learned about the situation involving Brownell and a former walk-on player.

It was brought to our attention the father of O’Neil McBride was upset with how Clemson handled an incident in which he alleges Brownell used abusive language to his son. McBride’s father, Mark, posted the alleged comment on Facebook, a comment that Brownell allegedly said following ACC Tournament practice on March 9.