ESPN already building narrative against Clemson

May 4, 2021

Dabo Swinney is getting some preseason ammunition.

Early this year, ESPN ranked Clemson as its No. 1 ranked team in college football following the College Football Playoff. Now that spring practices have been completed, suddenly the Tigers have dropped to No. 4 in the ESPN Power rankings.

ESPN ranks Oklahoma No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3.

You can read ESPN’s reasoning here.

