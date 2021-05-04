Etienne: When a dream becomes a reality

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne is finally getting to live his dream.

Etienne was drafted last Thursday in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars took the ACC’s all-time rushing and touchdown leader with the 25th overall pick.

Below, Etienne shares the moment when his dream became a reality, and now he is ready to accomplish more goals in Jacksonville.

A lifelong dream finally came true. Excited to accomplish more goals with the @Jaguars. Thank you @PaniniAmerica for being there to capture the moment. #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/zEIESp0Ljf — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) May 4, 2021

