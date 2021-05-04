Great news for parents that have Clemson students

The Clemson Board of Trustees met Tuesday morning and approved it will not increase tuition for the 2021-’22 academic year.

Recognizing the financial and emotional stress the coronavirus impact has had on many Clemson undergraduate students and their families, the Clemson University Board of Trustees unanimously approved a tuition and mandatory fee freeze for all in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students for the 2021-22 academic year. It marks the second consecutive year the Board has authorized a tuition freeze.

“Through the continued investment of the South Carolina General Assembly and relief funds from the CARES Act, along with our amazing philanthropic donors, the University remains in a sound financial position,” Clemson University President Jim Clements said. “We’re thankful to our Board for taking this bold action in support of our students and their families. This decision is another great example of how Clemson truly cares about its students.”

This action by the Board today continues its ongoing commitment to keep the cost of a Clemson education affordable while ensuring Clemson remains one of the best universities in the country.

“I understand the General Assembly and Governor are still working on the state’s proposed budget, but I think it is fair to say their commitment to higher education remains strong,” Chairman of the Board Smyth McKissick said. “We appreciate the support we have received from the CARES Act and the consideration underway in the pending appropriations bill.”

In addition to the tuition freeze for all undergraduates, other actions included:

Housing and dining fees were adjusted slightly, by 3 percent to reflect the previously posted housing and dining fees. These fees are adjusted annually to cover the increased costs associated with inflation and to fund planned repairs and renovations.

Graduate tuition increases will be held to 3 percent as part of a plan to incrementally raise rates to expand Graduate School offerings.

–courtesy of Clemson University Communications

