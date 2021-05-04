Lots of reasons why Packers moved up to grab Clemson receiver

The Green Bay Packers traded up seven picks in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, to grab Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

Why did the Packers move up seven spots to get the All-ACC wide receiver? Because they wanted to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers a weapon they believe can be another Randall Cobb.

“Aaron Rodgers loved Randall Cobb. Loved him,” NFL Network host Kay Adams said Tuesday on Good Morning Football.

Cobb played with Rodgers from 2011-2018. The Kentucky product was on the All-Rookie team in 2011 and played in the 2014 Pro Bowl.

Like Aaron Rodgers, Adams loved this pick by Green Bay, who desperately were in need of a new playmaker in the slot position.

“They waited until three, and they put a lot of pressure on this kid, but I sort of like it,” she said. “I am excited about him and so are the Packers. So much, they jumped seven spots to grab Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target from this past season.”

Rodgers tallied an ACC-high 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020, while helping Clemson win its sixth straight ACC Championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff.

“Amari racked up over 1,000 yards from 2020,” Adams said. “He has played in a ton of huge games. He gives the Packers a true threat out of the slot. They have not really had a receiver like that since Randall Cobb was in his prime.

“I am excited because I think he is prepared.”

Adams also likes the fact Rodgers comes from a football family where his dad, Tee Martin, played in the NFL after leading Tennessee to a national championship in 1998. Martin is now the wide receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Rodgers, of course, helped Clemson win the 2018 National Championship.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!